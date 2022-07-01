Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: The life of Dr. M. Roy Wilson; & Alexander Jefferson

Spotlight on the life of WSU President Wilson; & Tuskegee Airmen Jefferson
Dr. M. Roy Wilson, Wayne State U. President
Posted at 5:04 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 17:04:05-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 3, Spotlight on the News will feature an in-depth conversation with Dr. M. Roy Wilson, President of Wayne State University. Tune in as Dr. Wilson reflects on his life story in his new book, The Plum Tree Blossoms Even in Winter. We'll also remember the late Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson, an original documented Tuskegee Airmen and WWII POW survivor.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

