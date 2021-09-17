Watch
Spotlight on the News: The Mackinac Policy Conference is back; and inside Detroit Month of Design

WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Chuck Stokes (left) with Sandy Baruah (Top) and Wright Lassiter III
Posted at 5:59 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 18:00:50-04

WXYZ DETROIT — The Mackinac Policy Conference is back! And get ready for a month of Detroit design. On Sunday, September 19, Spotlight on the News will preview both events. Our guests will include Sandy Baruah, President & CEO, Detroit Regional Chamber; Wright Lassiter III, Chair, 2021 Mackinac Policy Conference and President & CEO, Henry Ford Health System; and Kiana Wenzell, Director of Detroit Month of Design.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

