Spotlight on the News: The pros, cons & fallout of MI redistricting maps; & creative Detroit development

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 9, Spotlight on the News will look at the pros & cons, and fallout of Michigan's new redistricting legislative voting maps. And meet the leader of Detroit's newest creative development group. Spotlight guests will include from Lansing, Bill Ballenger, Founder of The Ballenger Report & Friday Morning Podcast; Bernie Porn, Co-Founder & President, EPIC-MRA; and from Detroit, Roderick Hardamon, CEO, URGE Development Group.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

