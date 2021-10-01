Spotlight on the News: The race for Detroit mayor; one-on-one with candidate Anthony Adams

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 3, Spotlight on the News will interview Detroit mayoral candidate Anthony Adams, an attorney and former deputy mayor of Michigan's largest city. Why does he want the Motor City's top elected job and what will he do if elected? Tune in for my one-on-one Democracy 2021 conversation with Adams.

