Spotlight on the News: The race for Detroit mayor; one-on-one with candidate Anthony Adams

Posted at 7:12 PM, Oct 01, 2021
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 3, Spotlight on the News will interview Detroit mayoral candidate Anthony Adams, an attorney and former deputy mayor of Michigan's largest city. Why does he want the Motor City's top elected job and what will he do if elected? Tune in for my one-on-one Democracy 2021 conversation with Adams.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

