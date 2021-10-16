Spotlight on the News: The race for Detroit mayor; one-on-one with re-election candidate Mike Duggan

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 17, Spotlight on the News will interview Detroit mayoral candidate Mike Duggan, the current two-term CEO of Michigan's largest city. Why does he want to be re-elected to the Motor City's top political job and what's his vision for the future? Tune in for my one-on-one Democracy 2021 conversation with Mayor Duggan.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.