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Spotlight on the News: The race for MI Secretary of State; up close with Forlini & Gilchrist

Spotlight on Garlin Gilchrist & Anthony Forlini & the race for MI SOS
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WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Garlin Gilchrist II - Michigan Lt. Governor
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WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 11, Spotlight on the News will examine the race for Michigan Secretary of State. Meet the two major political party candidates up close; Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini, the Republican nominee, and Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, the Democratic nominee. What would they do if elected by you to that position? You’ll find out Sunday, October 11, on Spotlight.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

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