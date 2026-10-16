Spotlight on the News: The race for Michigan Attorney General; up close with Lloyd & Savit

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 18, Spotlight on the News will examine the race for Michigan Attorney General. Meet the two major political party candidates up close; Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney Doug Lloyd, the Republican nominee, and Eli Savit, the Democratic nominee and Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney. What are their plans for running that office if elected by voters? Tune in Sunday morning to find out on Spotlight.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.