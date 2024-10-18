Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: The race for Michigan's Supreme Court - Part One

Spotlight on candidates Kyra Harris Bolden & Kimberly Ann Thomas
(L-to-R) Kimberly Ann Thomas, Kyra Harris Bolden and Chuck Stokes
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 20, Spotlight on the News will showcase an in-depth interview with Michigan Supreme Court candidates Justice Kyra Harris Bolden and Law Professor Kimberly Ann Thomas. Why do they want to serve on the state's highest court and what qualities and vision would they bring to the bench? Tune in for the first of a two-part program series focused on the race. Next week, Spotlight will feature a conversation with two more Supreme Court candidates, State Representative Andrew Fink and Circuit Court Judge Patrick William O'Grady.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

