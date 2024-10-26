Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: The race for Michigan's Supreme Court - Part Two

Spotlight on candidates Patrick William O'Grady & Andrew Fink
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Judge Patrick William O'Grady - MI Supreme Court Candidate
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 20, Spotlight on the News will showcase an in-depth interview with Michigan Supreme Court candidates Circuit Court Judge Patrick William O'Grady and Michigan State Representative Andrew Fink. Why do they want to serve on the state's highest court and what qualities and vision would they bring to the bench? Tune in for the second of a two-part program series focused on the race. Last week, Spotlight featured a conversation with Supreme Court candidates, Justice Kyra Harris Bolden and Law Professor Kimberly Ann Thomas.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

