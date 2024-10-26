Spotlight on the News: The race for Michigan's Supreme Court - Part Two

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 20, Spotlight on the News will showcase an in-depth interview with Michigan Supreme Court candidates Circuit Court Judge Patrick William O'Grady and Michigan State Representative Andrew Fink. Why do they want to serve on the state's highest court and what qualities and vision would they bring to the bench? Tune in for the second of a two-part program series focused on the race. Last week, Spotlight featured a conversation with Supreme Court candidates, Justice Kyra Harris Bolden and Law Professor Kimberly Ann Thomas.

