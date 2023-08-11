Spotlight on the News: The stage is set for annual Detroit Jazz Festival and Latino 30th anniversary

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 13, Spotlight on the News will set the stage for this year's Detroit Jazz Festival and the 30th anniversary of Detroit's Latino press. Our guest will include Chris Collins, Preside=nt & Artistic Director, Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation; and Elias Gutierrez, Founder & Publisher, Latino press.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.