Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: The stage is set for annual Detroit Jazz Festival and Latino 30th anniversary

Spotlight on Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation & Detroit Latino 30th anniversary
Screenshot 2023-08-11 at 3.48.51 PM.png
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Professor Chris Colllins of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation
Screenshot 2023-08-11 at 3.48.51 PM.png
Screenshot 2023-08-11 at 3.50.41 PM.png
Posted at 4:00 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 16:00:30-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 13, Spotlight on the News will set the stage for this year's Detroit Jazz Festival and the 30th anniversary of Detroit's Latino press. Our guest will include Chris Collins, Preside=nt & Artistic Director, Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation; and Elias Gutierrez, Founder & Publisher, Latino press.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV