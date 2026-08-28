Spotlight on the News: The tug-of-war on tariffs; who's winning, who's losing?

WXZZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 30, Spotlight on the News will interview Professor Erik Gordon, J.D., of the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor. Dr. Gordon will discuss the current tug-of-war on tariffs between the United States, Canada, Iran, and other foreign countries. What impact are these policies having on manufacturers, consumers, and governments? Professor Gordon will provide expert business analysis and sight.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.