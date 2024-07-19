Spotlight on the News: The two Democrats campaigning for MI's U.S. Senate seat

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 21, Spotlight on the News will begin showcasing the major political party candidates running for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat. Up first, two Democrats; U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin and lawyer/entrepreneur/actor Hill Harper. Why do they want to serve in the Senate and what policies will they pursue, if elected? Tune in to find out.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

