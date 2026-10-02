Spotlight on the News: The who, what, where, when & why of Michigan's Proposal 1 & 2

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 4th, Spotlight on the News will interview Eric Lupher, President of the non-partisan Citizens Research Council of Michigan about its analysis of Proposals 1 and 2 on the November 3rd Michigan General Election Ballot. What should you know before voting "yes" or "no" to these two very important statewide initiatives? What impact could they have on Michigan and your quality of life? Tune in for a deep dive into "Con-Con" and "Money Out of Politics."

Spotlight will also tell you what you need to know about your right-to-vote in the upcoming election.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.