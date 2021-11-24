Watch
Spotlight on the News: Tonya Myers Phillips on housing & DWIHN's Eric Doeh on mental health help

WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Attorney Tonya Myers Phillips
Posted at 6:04 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 18:04:45-05

WXYZ-TV DETROIT — On Sunday, November 28, Spotlight on the News will focus on the Detroit housing eviction crisis and getting mental health treatment for those in need. Our guests will be Attorney Tonya Myers Phillips of the Detroit Right to Counsel Coalition and Attorney Eric Doeh, President & CEO of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network. Their advice can be lifesaving.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

