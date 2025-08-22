Spotlight on the News: Tuning up for 2025 Detroit Jazz Festival; MET's Fostering Futures scholars

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 24, Spotlight on the News will get you ready for Labor Day weekend's 46th Detroit Jazz Festival and this year's Michigan Education Trust Fostering Futures scholarship gala. What highlights have been planned for 2025? Our guests will include Christopher Collins, President & Artistic Director, Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation and the Gretchen Valade Endowed Chair at Wayne State University; as well as Diane Brewer, Executive Director, Michigan Education Trust (MET), and Raymond Miller, MET Fostering Futures Scholar.

