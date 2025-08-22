Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Tuning up for 2025 Detroit Jazz Festival; MET's Fostering Futures scholars

Spotlight on DJF's Christopher Collins; MET's Diane Brewer & Raymond Miller
Screenshot 2025-08-22 at 4.06.03 PM.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Christopher Collins, Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation
Screenshot 2025-08-22 at 4.06.03 PM.png
Screenshot 2025-08-22 at 4.02.49 PM.png
Posted

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 24, Spotlight on the News will get you ready for Labor Day weekend's 46th Detroit Jazz Festival and this year's Michigan Education Trust Fostering Futures scholarship gala. What highlights have been planned for 2025? Our guests will include Christopher Collins, President & Artistic Director, Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation and the Gretchen Valade Endowed Chair at Wayne State University; as well as Diane Brewer, Executive Director, Michigan Education Trust (MET), and Raymond Miller, MET Fostering Futures Scholar.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Everything you need to know for back to school. Watch 7 News Detroit this Morning!