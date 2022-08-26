Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: The Detroit JazzFest & Dennis Archer Foundation

Spotlight on the Honorable Dennis Archer & Detroit Jazz Festival's Chris Collins
WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 Spotlight on the News
Chris Collins, President & Artistic Director, Detroit Jazz Festival (right)
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 28, Spotlight on the News will interview Chris Collins, President and Artistic Director, Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation and The Honorable Dennis W. Archer, former Detroit Mayor and Michigan Supreme Court Justice. Find out what both leaders are doing to promote Detroit and college students.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

