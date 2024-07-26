Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Two Republicans campaigning for MI's U.S. Senate seat

Spotlight on Mike Rogers & Sherry O'Donnell; Republicans competing for U.S. Senate
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
(R-MI) U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Rogers
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 28, Spotlight on the News will continue showcasing major political party candidates for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat. This week, we feature two of the three Republicans on the ballot; former U.S. Representative Mike Rogers and St. Joseph physician Dr. Sherry O'Donnell. Why do they want to go to Washington to serve in the Senate and what policies will they pursue, if elected? Tune in to find out.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

