Spotlight on the News: U of M's Weiser Center features Vladimir Kara-Murza

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 30, Spotlight on the News will interview historian, author, politician, former political prisoner, and Pulitzer Prize winner Vladimir Kara-Murza. Why did he travel to Michigan to share his story at the University of Michigan's Weiser Center for Europe and Eurasia distinguished lecture series? Kara-Murza, Vice President of the Free Russia Foundation, is one of ther world's most sought-after speakers.

