Spotlight on the News: U of M's Weiser Center features Vladimir Kara-Murza

Spotlight on Vladimir Kara-Murza; a historian, author, politician, and Pulitzer Prize winner invited to the University of Michigan's Weiser Center for Europe & Eurasia.
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Vladimir Kara-Murza
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 30, Spotlight on the News will interview historian, author, politician, former political prisoner, and Pulitzer Prize winner Vladimir Kara-Murza. Why did he travel to Michigan to share his story at the University of Michigan's Weiser Center for Europe and Eurasia distinguished lecture series? Kara-Murza, Vice President of the Free Russia Foundation, is one of ther world's most sought-after speakers.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

