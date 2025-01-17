Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: U.S. Attorney Mark Totten, U/M's Aaron Kall, CEO Priscilla Perkins

Spotlight on law enforcement, Trump inauguration, and Accounting Aid Society
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
U.S. Attorney Mark Totten - Western District of Michigan
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 19, Spotlight on the News will do an exit interview Mark Totten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan; Aaron Kall, University of Michigan Debate Director will preview the Trump inauguration; and Priscilla Perkins, President & CEO, Accounting Aid Society, will give us insight into the mission of her organization.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

