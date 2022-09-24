Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: UDM's new president & Great Lakes Bioneers Detroit

Spotlight on Dr. Donald Taylor & Bionners
Detroit Free Press
Dr. Donald Taylor, Ph.D.
Posted at 11:22 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 23:22:52-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 25, Spotlight on the News will interview Dr. Donald Taylor, the new president of the University of Detroit Mercy. We'll also preview the upcoming Great Lakes Bioneers Conference at UDM focusing on Detroit's green future.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

