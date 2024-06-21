Spotlight on the News: Urban entrepreneurship & Detroit's arts and culture

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 23, Spotlight on the News will focus on a major shift inside the Urban Entrepreneurship Initiative program. W. David Tarver, founder and president will share the details. Also on the program, an update on how arts and culture are impacting the economy and image of Detroit. Rochelle Riley, Director of Detroit’s Arts and Culture office will tell us.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.



