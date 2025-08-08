Spotlight on the News: Walsh College's push for AI degrees; 30th Dream Cruise anniversary

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 10, Spotlight on the News will explore why Walsh College is leading an online academic charge into the world of artificial intelligence (AI). What are the benefits and risks of this brave new science? We'll ask Dr. David Schippers, V.P. & Chief Academic Officer, Walsh College and Dr. Daniel Sem, Executive Director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and President, Walsh Ventures. Also on Spotlight, we'll preview this year's big 30th anniversary of the Woodward Dream Cruise. Our guests will be Tony Michaels, Strategic Consultant and Michael Lary, Board President of the WDC.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.