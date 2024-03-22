Spotlight on the News: What's the future of Midtown Detroit and the City of Westland?

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 24, Spotlight on the News will examine the future of Midtown Detroit and the City of Westland. Our guests will include Maureen Stapleton, Interim Director of Midtown Detroit, Inc. and Kevin Coleman, the new Mayor of Westland, Michigan. Tune in for their insightful plans.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.