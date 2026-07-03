Spotlight on the News: Why Detroit's "Life Remodeled" is being replicated nationally

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 5, Spotlight on the News will take a deep look inside Detroit's much talked about "Life Remodeled" community-driven neighborhood redevelopment projects. Why is the model drawing the attention of major businesses and being replicated around the nation? We'll ask Diallo Smith, President & CEO of the organization that invested $73 million into the core of our city. Spotlight will also remember legendary broadcaster Tony Brown and his visits to Spotlight on the News.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.