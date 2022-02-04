Spotlight on the News: Why Enbridge says their controversial Line 5 oil pipeline is safe

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 6, Spotlight on the News will broadcast an in-depth interview with Mike Fernandez, Senior V.P. & Chief Communications Officer for Enbridge, the energy company based is Calgary, AB., Canada. Fernandez discusses why Enbridge believes their Line 5 oil pipeline under Michigan waters is safe and should not be shutdown.

