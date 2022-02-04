Watch
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Why Enbridge says their controversial Line 5 oil pipeline is safe

items.[0].image.alt
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Mike Fernandez, Enbridge
Screen Shot 2022-02-04 at 2.55.43 PM.png
Posted at 3:01 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 15:17:44-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 6, Spotlight on the News will broadcast an in-depth interview with Mike Fernandez, Senior V.P. & Chief Communications Officer for Enbridge, the energy company based is Calgary, AB., Canada. Fernandez discusses why Enbridge believes their Line 5 oil pipeline under Michigan waters is safe and should not be shutdown.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tracking a winter storm for metro Detroit!