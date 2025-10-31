Spotlight on the News: Why the Dance Theatre of Harlem is returning to Detroit; Election 2025

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 2, Spotlight on the News will get viewers ready for the return of a world-class ballet company and an exclusive "first look" at an artistic masterpiece that hasn't been performed in more than 20 years. Anna Glass, a Michigan native and the Executive Director of the Dance Theatre of Harlem, reveals why this acclaimed dance institution is coming back to the Detroit Opera House. We'll also get you ready for Election Day 2025.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

