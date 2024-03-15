Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Women's History Month - Shahida Mausi & Elizabeth A. Atkins

WXYZ
Women's History Month
Posted at 6:04 PM, Mar 15, 2024
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 17, Spotlight on the News will celebrate Women's History Month with two Detroit area pioneers; Shahida Mausi, President & CEO, The Right Productions, Inc. which manages The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, and Elizabeth A. Atkins, Co-founder of Two Sisters Writing & Publishing. Find out what lessons they can share about their success.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

