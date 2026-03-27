Spotlight on the News: WSU Profs. Khan & Lupovitch on inside the Iran War

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 29, Spotlight on the News will take viewers inside the intricacies, history, and politics of the Iran War. Wayne State University Professors Howard Lupovitch and Saeed Khan provide insightful analysis of the Middle East conflict which has the United Sates, Iran, Israel, and other countries in the world engaged in a military chess match.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.