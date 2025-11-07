Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: WSU's Grand Challenges initiative; Detroit's national leadership conference

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 9, Spotlight on the News will take a deep dive into Wayne State University’s bold new Grand Challenges initiative. What exactly is it and how might it impact some of this society's most pressing problems? We'll ask Dr. Ezemenari M. Obasi, Vice President of Research and Innovation for WSU. We'll also interview Darlene King Turner, CEO of The Unity Collaborative which is bringing a national leadership conference to downtown Detroit next month.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

