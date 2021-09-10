Spotlight on the News: WSU's Ned Staebler, Michigan Education Trust's Diane Brewer & Rebecca Kinard

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 12, Spotlight on the News will interview Ned Staebler, Vice President of Economic Development at Wayne State University and President & CEO of Tech Town. Learn how WSU is using its power to positively impact Detroit today and tomorrow. We'll also talk to Diane Brewer, MET Director (Michigan Education Trust); and Rebecca Kinard, MET Scholar, about the importance of its Fostering Futures program.

