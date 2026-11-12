WXYZ Editorial: The Thanksgiving season reminds us to lend a helping hand

WXYZ DETROIT — With Thanksgiving and Giving Tuesday quickly approaching, many of us will begin thinking about ways to reach out and support others. We are entering a season that reminds us how much kindness and generosity can make a difference. For many, it has been a busy year filled with challenges and milestones. It is also a natural time to reflect on the needs around us and consider how we can lend a helping hand to neighbors throughout our community.

Thankfully, Southeast Michigan is home to many nonprofit organizations dedicated to meeting critical needs across our region. Access to food, shelter, and learning opportunities remains vitally important, and providing these services depends in large part on a dedicated network of volunteers and donors. If you need assistance or would like to donate your time or resources to a worthy cause, visit wxyz.com. We have posted links to organizations serving our community that you can choose to support.

The need remains significant throughout Metro Detroit. Local organizations work every day to provide essential services and distribute nutritious food to hundreds or even thousands of families each year. Many also rely on volunteers to help inside their facilities, support seasonal programs, and extend their reach into neighborhoods across Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties. Whether through a financial contribution, a donation of needed items, or a few hours of your time, there are many meaningful ways to help.

Our region has a rich history of generosity. We are known for looking out for one another and responding when our neighbors need support. Big or small, every gift makes a difference. Please consider supporting the causes that mean the most to you. When we come together with compassion and a shared commitment to our community, we strengthen the spirit of giving that makes this season meaningful.

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: November 12 - 15, 2026