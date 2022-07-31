Democracy 2022: Non-partisan League of Women Voters says, "No excuses for not being an informed voter!"

WXYZ DETROIT — After a ton of candidate literature and political media advertisement, Primary Election Day is upon us here in Michigan. But so is confusion! Who are these political wannabees and what do they really stand for? The answers are easy to find and they are free to the public and candidates.

Inside this Democracy 2022 Election Special for WXYZ, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Paula Bowman and Christina Schlitt, Co-Presidents of the League of Women Voters of Michigan (LWVMI). Together, they cover a laundry list of important information for registered voters that they should know before casting their ballot of Tuesday, August 2nd.

Schlitt and Bowman admit that an embarrassing number of eligible voters don't participate in the primary because the large number of candidates seeking office can be confusing. They are also intimidated by the wording of various ballot initiatives.

To help people out, the more than 100-year-old non-partisan LWVMI offers a comprehensive online voter information guide. You can access it by going to WXYZ.com. When you click on the link, enter your home address and zip code, and you will be directed to the sample ballot for your individual community. The ballot contains county, state, and federal election information such as who are the candidates, where they stand on major issues, the address of your polling place, precinct maps, and background details about ballot issues.

There's also information for first time voters, voter registration status, absentee ballot deadlines, same-day registration, as well as political rules that govern Michigan's Open Primary.

Bowman and Schlitt tackle the question of why the Primary is held in the middle of the summer and the importance of the August election to the overall electoral process which doesn't wrap up until the November 8th General Election.

The LWVMI has 2500 volunteer members spread across the Great Lakes State and it welcomes additional volunteers.

Don't forget that the Michigan Primary Election is Tuesday, August 2nd. The polls are open from 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Every vote counts in shaping the final field of candidates and platforms for Michigan's mid-term election.