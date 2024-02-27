Stokes Blog: Inside the Michigan Presidential Primary

(WXYZ) — You could call it a dress rehearsal for the November 5 General Election. All eyes are on Michigan today for good reason. It's our turn in having a early say of who we want to be the next U.S. President even though the final results of this February 27 Michigan Primary are very predictable.

When the votes are all in, incumbent President Joe Biden, the Democrat, and former President Donald Trump, the Republican, will come out on top. However, there may be a surprise or two and many political observers will be watching closely to see if there are any key signs of what to watch out for in the fall election. On the Democratic side, will a large number of uncontested votes from Southeast Michigan's large Arab American-based political block spell trouble for Mr. Biden in the months to come. Could it be enough across the nation to cost him defeat in a close race? On the Republican side, how well does former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley do in the Great Lakes State and will it be enough votes to give her a badly needed lift in next week's Super Tuesday election? And on both sides of the political fence, will a large early-voter turnout system suggest that both Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump have a lot to be concerned about with independent voters who may not want either of the aging leaders to occupy the White House another four years?

Presidential primary elections always have surprises but one thing is certain, in the General Election, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania will play a major role in deciding who wins temporary occupancy at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washignton, D.C.