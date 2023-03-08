Unions, workers waiting for vote on Right to Work repeal

(WXYZ) — After more than a decade, Right to Work laws in Michigan may soon be no more after a House committee voted this morning to recommend its repeal. A vote is expected on the House floor later this evening.

“Today I think I'm just feeling excited and proud that our politicians have stood up,” said Jamie Shaw with the IBEW Local 17.

Shaw with IBEW Local 17 says the Right to Work law was devastating. He was in Lansing at the Capitol back in 2012 protesting the legislation when it originally passed. The law made it so workers in unionized workplaces could not be forced to pay union dues.

“Right now, currently someone could come in and say 'I don't want to be a member, I don't want to pay dues anymore,' but they still get all of the benefits that were collectively bargained by the group under that contract,” Shaw said. “There's not any other organization out there that you wouldn't have to pay some type of fee or something to collect those benefits.”

Terry Bowman of Ypsilanti was rejoicing that day in 2012. A Ford employee of 26 years, he left the UAW in 2015 citing corruption and political differences. He hasn’t paid union dues since.

“I'm not a free rider, I'm a forced rider. I'm still forced to accept that union contract whether I want to or not,” Bowman said. "When there is no Right to Work law in place, union officials can put their feet up on the desk and laugh all the way to the golf course.”

Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics shows since Right to Work passed, union membership has declined in Michigan by over 2.5%. Shaw says Local 17 hasn’t seen that decline.

“Our members, I think they understand the value and they appreciate the value of being a part of organized labor,” Shaw said.

Many conservatives in Lansing argue Right to Work helps the state economy, while Democrats argue it’s bad for Michigan workers. Metro Detroiters impacted by the law are now waiting for a decision.

“For them to come in and say that I'm gonna freeload and I'm not going to pay my fair share of that, it’s just not fair,” Bowman said. “Every time a law goes into effect that is anti-worker, it makes it harder for workers to collectively bargain and come together."

“Forced unionism is bad for America,” Bowman said. “Seems to me like the union officials themselves are the real free riders here and the real freeloaders. They’re freeloading on the rank and file and forcing them to pay them whether they do a good job or a bad job.”