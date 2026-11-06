27 votes decide Highland Park mayor's race, prompting possible recount request from incumbent

A razor-thin margin of victory is raising questions in the Highland Park mayor's race, where election results show just 27 votes decided the contest for Mayor-Elect Shamayim Harris, handing a defeat to current Mayor Glenda McDonald.

The outcome has prompted current Mayor McDonald to suggest a possible recount request as both sides and voters weigh what could come next.

In Highland Park — a city of less than 3 square miles — voters say they are focused on a future with more business development, blight being eliminated, better public safety and transparency.

After the mayor's race was decided by just 27 votes, handing Harris, also known as "Mama Shu" from Avalon Village, the win, I heard mixed responses about whether a recount should happen.

One voter expressed concern about the slim margin.

"Do you have any concerns with 27 votes deciding the race? I certainly do," the voter said.

Another voter raised questions about voter residency.

"Are you concerned some who voted may not live in Highland Park? I'm certain," the voter said.

Others felt the results were sound.

"She won fair and square. You don't have any concerns about results? Nope, none. If anyone's got concerns they can answer to me," a voter said.

I reached out to current Mayor McDonald, who declined to talk on camera but said she is examining legal options and considering making a recount request.

I also met up with Mayor-Elect Harris, who said she believes the results are correct and it's time to move forward.

"Continue to plan my next move with my transition team, I'm looking forward. That's what I'm doing I'm looking forward," Harris said.

The community leader, minister and mayor-elect said she is aware that roughly 900 people registered as new voters for the last primary, some listing addresses to vacant homes. Still, she said she doesn't believe they voted in this election, and she is preparing to lead the city starting Jan. 1.

"I feel 27 more people came through, and they chose me and that was a good choice," Harris said.

McDonald, who received 49% of votes to Harris' 50%, said she will have more to share once she makes a final decision.

Elesia Green and Jimmy Allen voted in the race.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

