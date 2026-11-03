Michigan Senate race hinges on economy and affordability as voters make final choices before Election Day

With the Michigan race for U.S. Senate just one day away, voters are weighing their final priorities for who they want representing them in Washington — and the stakes may reach far beyond the state.

Looking ahead to the future of both Michigan and the nation, voters say a stronger economy, more jobs and improved healthcare rank high on their list of concerns.

"Jobs. Education," one voter said.

"Better atmosphere for business," another voter said.

When asked what they want most in the next senator, one voter said affordability is the deciding factor.

"I want somebody that will care about affordability," the voter said.

Outside a polling site in Bloomfield Township, I met up with current Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, who had stopped with his wife to cast a ballot.

"Folks have to be much more thoughtful consumers of information," Peters said.

Peters said that with the balance of power in the Senate up for grabs, he wants voters to know this election is different. He said he wants to see his successor tackle the top issues, including rising prices, the Iran war and protecting the Great Lakes.

"Certainly young people can't afford housing. It's important when you get elected you know the campaign is over and you have a responsibility to represent everybody," Peters said.

I also asked Chuck Stokes, our editorial director at Channel 7, what voters must keep in mind when heading to vote in the Senate race.

"Right now, Republicans are in charge of it. They have a trifecta. Whether or not that'll hold up is going to depends largely on our state. 9 times out of 10, it comes down to the question am I better off now than two years ago," Stokes said.

I also asked Peters if he was willing to be as helpful to both sides regardless of who wins. He said he is, and will look forward to getting a call from the next senator.

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