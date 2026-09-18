Pontiac launches 'Hauntiac' Halloween season with haunted attractions, ghost tours and more

The city of Pontiac is kicking off its Halloween season with a city-led initiative called "Hauntiac" — a series of spooky events running through early November.

The initiative includes horror films at The Plat, ghost tours downtown, and celebrations throughout the city. For the first time, the city will also host a Hauntiac Parade and 5K on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Mayor Mike McGuinness said the program is designed to bring the community together during the Halloween season.

"There are a few iconic places when we're celebrating fall and the Halloween season, and we already have some of the fall elements here; of course, in the fall season, we call it 'Hauntiac,'" McGuinness said.

"It's been a minute since we've really breathed life — or 'undead' life into the 'Hauntiac' brand, but this year they're really making a concerted effort of it," McGuinness said.

One of the centerpieces of Hauntiac is Erebus Haunted Attraction, which opened its doors Friday night. The family-owned business has been operating for nearly 30 years and draws thousands of visitors to Pontiac each Halloween season.

City of Pontiac A list of 'Hauntiac' activities running through early November.

Zac Terebus, operations manager at Erebus, said the attraction is ready for another season of scares — and keeps a running tally of guests who can't make it through.

"So this is our infamous wimp board. If you notice, the top two numbers are currently at 0. Opening night tonight at 7 o'clock, we're looking for our first wimp," Terebus said.

Terebus said he hopes Erebus serves as a gateway to everything else Pontiac has to offer this season.

"If we can get the people that are going to come down here, enjoy a good scream, laugh, make some memories, and get down Saginaw and see what else is exciting, they'll stay and play if you will," Terebus said.

Pontiac residents like Robert Savage and his son, who were dressed head-to-toe in skeleton apparel, say Halloween is already a way of life.

"It's our very favorite time of the year; we love to go all out," Savage said."We dress like this anyways, but you should see us on Halloween. And then we go to Erebus, of course; you have to go to Erebus," Savage said.

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