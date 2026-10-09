PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — With Election Day less than a month away, Pontiac city leaders and community organizations are intensifying efforts to encourage residents to cast their ballots and increase voter participation.

Watch Jolie's story in the video player below:

Pontiac leaders, community advocates push to boost voter turnout ahead of election day

Pontiac has historically recorded some of the lowest voter turnout rates in Oakland County, according to Mayor Mike McGuinness. He said improving participation remains a priority as residents weigh issues that could directly affect their community.

One of those issues is a local road and road facilities bond proposal appearing on this year's ballot.

"It's literally the thing that city leaders and I hear from residents over and over again," McGuinness said. "The frustration over the infrastructure, local roads, the road conditions, and it's been over 45 years since there was last a local dedicated investment into our neighborhoods."

For residents like Wilmer Labome, voting is a habit that doesn't wait until election day.

"When I get my ballot, I usually send it out the next day," Labome said. "That's just the way I vote."

McGuinness said Pontiac continues to trail many neighboring communities when it comes to voter participation, but he believes expanded voting options are helping improve engagement.

"Compared to other neighboring cities in Oakland County, Pontiac is near the bottom," he said. "It's near the bottom tier of participating percentages."

Still, he said turnout is showing signs of growth.

"When the governor's race was up four years ago to now, we saw over 2,000 more voters participating," McGuinness said.

Community organizations are also working to build on that momentum.

Oakland Forward has been engaging residents and helping students register to vote. On Friday, members spent time canvassing neighborhoods in Pontiac, going door-to-door to encourage participation in the upcoming election.

"Every day we work on policies and civic engagement to make the lives of Black and brown people in Oakland County better," said Kermit Williams, political director for Oakland Forward and the Oakland Forward Action Fund.

Oakland Forward members were also educating voters on a museum millage proposal that asked to fund the Charles H. Wright Museum of American History and Detroit Historical Society.

“If Wayne County and Oakland County voters get out and vote, they’ll be able to go to Charles H. Wright for free," said Williams. "And we know what's happening on the national level right now with them taking down of historic markers, especially of American Americans, so it's really near and dear to our heart."

Sicoya Howard, a member of Oakland Forward, said the group's efforts are rooted in building stronger community connections.

"Oakland Forward is about family and encouraging our community and bringing each other back to the close-knit neighborhood communities that we used to have," Howard said.

Residents still have multiple opportunities to vote before Election Day. Absentee ballots can be returned by mail, and early voting begins Oct. 24 at the Pontiac Public Library and continues through Nov. 1. Voters can also cast their ballots on Election Day, Nov. 3.