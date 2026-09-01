PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Kelli Bryant, the mother at the center of a child abuse case that's shocked metro Detroit for over a year, is scheduled to be sentenced in Oakland County today.

The Pontiac woman pleaded no contest to three counts of first-degree child abuse.



Watch Ryan Marshall's report below

Pontiac mother set to be sentenced in child abuse case after leaving kids living in filth & squalor

In February 2025, Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies found Bryant's children living alone inside an apartment during a welfare check. The children were found living alone in filth and squalor.

Watch our previous coverage

Mom in Pontiac abandonment case facing first-degree child abuse charges

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She'll face at least six years in prison. She's already been stripped of her parental rights, and today, she'll find out just how long she'll be behind bars.

Bryant, 35, was originally charged last year after investigators discovered her children (15, 13 and 12) were living alone at a condominium on Lydia Lane. Authorities say she left her three children in horrible conditions, including no running water or working toilets for years. They also say her children never went outside nor attended school, and food was periodically dropped off at their doorstep.

We spoke to a nearby neighbor several months ago.

WXYZ

“I think she'll be held accountable for the actions that she took with the kids. Um, I think it's warranted. And just got to wait and see what happens," Ron Williams said. "So yeah, I think it's a bad situation for the kids and I hope the kids are doing well now.”

Oakland County Sixth Circuit Court Judge Mary Ellen Brennan will issue the sentencing. Bryant accepted a plea agreement to serve at least six years in prison, but the maximum penalty is life behind bars.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald released a statement back in July, saying in part, "This plea will spare the children from testifying at trial and ensures Bryant remains incarcerated until they are all adults. I'm hopeful the children she victimized will continue to have the space and resources to heal from this abhorrent trauma.”

Bryant also pled no contest back in December 2025, in a separate criminal case, to three counts of welfare fraud. It was discovered that she collected nearly $30,000 in state welfare payments while she left her children abandoned. She was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to repay the full amount in restitution.

As for this criminal case, sentencing will take place at 1:30 p.m.