PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — They say it takes a village to raise a child, but what does it take to build a community? Perhaps a nonprofit like Centro Multicultural La Familia in Pontiac.

Pontiac nonprofit serves 5,000 people annually with bilingual mental health, business support

The organization serves at least 5,000 people annually through its wide range of support services for children, teens, adults and families.

Originally founded by Oakland County Community Health in 1985 to serve the Hispanic population, today it offers everything from mental health services to career coaching to parenting support — all under one roof.

"One of our main programs is mental health services because very few providers have bilingual staff that can provide those services in Spanish," said Sonia Acosta, CEO of Centro Multicultural La Familia.

Acosta said they don't just serve the Latin community, but all ethnic groups and provide support for victims of domestic violence, students looking to go to college, and access to health services.

The organization launched its own radio station during the pandemic as a way to keep people informed. Radio Director Luis Mendieta said they broadcast every day with shows in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

"We wanted people in Spanish to know what's going on, what's happening, and we decided to tell people where to get food, where to find a job, where to find resources, and things like that," Mendieta said.

The center has also helped launch more than 170 businesses across Metro Detroit through its small business coaching program.

"They are from landscaping, construction, food trucks. I have opened seven food trucks that, today, are open and active around our neighborhood," said Claudia Parra, small business coach.

Parra helped Deya Marchand, owner of "Designed Mindfully," open her business last year.

"She helped guide me and helped me with all the information, permits, and paperwork, and Dr. Acosta was amazing as well. She believed in me since day one," Marchand said.

Advocates say that's the mission behind the nonprofit — to give people the tools and resources they need to succeed in all areas of life.

The center will host a wine tasting fundraiser to support its existing and future programs on Friday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

