Pontiac parents, staff concerned about restructuring discussion; district said there's no plan

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some parents, students and staff in Pontiac are concerned about proposed restructuring plans.

The district said there's no need for concern and that "there are currently no buildings slated for closure."

Monday evening, parents, students and teachers gathered outside of the Pontiac School District's administration building ahead of the regularly scheduled board meeting.

"They definitely said they were going to close three buildings," Candice Ripley, president of the Pontiac Education Association, told 7 News Detroit.

Ripley and Fred McFadden Jr., president of the Pontiac Paraeducation Association, said they attended last week's board retreat where members discussed restructuring ideas. They said the discussion included the idea of closing buildings and relocating students and staff to other buildings.

"Out of this, we're hoping that they will involve the community," McFadden said.

Alizabeth Fitch's children are in the district.

"There's not going to be enough room for them people to teach. Our kids are not going to have an education. That's going to force them to want to go out of Pontiac School District to Rochester, and not a lot of parents are going to have rides to get them to Rochester schools or out of Pontiac School District," Fitch said.

During Monday evening's meeting, interim Superintendent Kimberly Leverette said no closures are on the table.

"We have no intention of collapsing any programs or closing any schools at this time. We will not be doing anything without educating our staff, families and community. What was presented last week was a well-researched possible way to structure our district in a way that will be fiscally responsible, given the uncertain funding and educational climate," she read.

Parents and staff said they're concerned about what decision might be made March 17.

