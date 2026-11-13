PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 42-year-old Pontiac woman was critically injured after being struck by a car while crossing Baldwin Avenue Thursday evening. The woman remains in "grave" condition, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. She was pushing a cart full of personal belongings when she was hit near Yale Avenue around 6 p.m.

You can watch Ruta Ulcinaite's full report below:

Pontiac woman critically hurt in Baldwin Avenue crash as residents point to nonworking streetlights

As investigators work to determine exactly what caused the crash, residents say this highlights a bigger concern about pedestrian safety and lighting in their neighborhoods.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says driver distraction appears to have contributed to the crash, and the woman did not in a designated crosswalk. Police say not all streetlights were working in the area when a 25-year-old Holly woman was driving southbound on Baldwin Avenue and struck the pedestrian. Oakland County deputies and STAR EMS personnel responded to the scene and provided emergency medical care. The woman was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

Yohannes Bolds Crash scene photo

Authorities had not located or notified the woman's family at the time of the initial investigation. Her identity has not been publicly released.

"Oftentimes these accidents happen in the middle of the road, and with poorly lit conditions it leads to a tragedy," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Everyone needs to be more situationally aware and safety aware."

Some Pontiac residents are say they are frustrated by city streetlights that don't work.

"I've noticed there's plenty of streetlights out all over the place and it's dangerous," Pontiac resident Dawn Early said.

WXYZ Pontiac Resident Brian Ghee

One resident says it's an issue that affects multiple major thoroughways in the area.

"They really need to light this up a lot more because unless you have a fluorescent jacket on to see a person cross the street, you get up on them, it's too late," Pontiac resident Brian Ghee said.

While the injured woman is not being publicly named, people in the community say she's someone who regularly helps keep the city clean.

"She actually cleans up Pontiac and a lot of the debris going on in the streets," Early added.

The founder and CEO of the nonprofit Take One Community, Yohannes Bolds, says he knows her through seeing her in the area and being active in his work helping the unhoused.

WXYZ Founder and CEO of Take One Community Program, Yohannes Bolds

"I don't know everybody by their name, but I know who they are. ... I get people water and I feed people," Bolds said.

Bolds saw the aftermath of the crash and hopes the woman has the strength to pull through.

Pontiac Mayor Mike McGuinness released the following statement regarding the incident:

"The city is devastated to learn about a member of our community getting seriously hurt. I extend my prayers and well-wishes to her and her loved ones. Pedestrian safety is an important issue that we've been working to address throughout Pontiac. This year has seen a noticeable decline in pedestrian fatalities compared to last year, including along the Baldwin corridor. However, one injured person is one too many and we hope that the victim is able to make a full recovery. We'll work with the Sheriff, Oakland County, city staff, and the community partners to address any factors that could improve safety conditions for our citizens."

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision. The investigation remains ongoing.

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