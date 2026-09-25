PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pontiac's moratorium on data centers expires in January, and city leaders are working against the clock to establish rules and restrictions before it runs out.

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Pontiac's data center moratorium expires in January, and the city is racing to set rules

A moratorium is not a "no" to data centers. It's just a city or township saying it needs more time to put guardrails in place — setting rules and requirements designed to protect residents.

Mikal Goodman, a Pontiac city councilman representing District 3 and a member of the city's special committee on data centers, said the city has options even without an outright ban.

"So, there is a lot of things we can do, even though we cannot ban data centers," Goodman said.

Under Michigan law, communities cannot exclude data centers entirely.

"If a new or new-to-you land use comes over the hill, as I like to say, you can't outright say no. You cannot exclude it," Catherine Mullhaupt, staff attorney for the Michigan Townships Association, said.

But Mullhaupt said the novelty and scale of data centers gives communities legal standing to take time before acting.

"Even though for most zoning entities they don't typically take a moratorium because so many uses are already, you can find information on this. This is completely different. This is why many communities are putting a hold on it from the sheer scale of what's being asked for," Mullhaupt said.

Goodman said a city map shows blue-shaded areas where data centers could be built once the moratorium lifts. Gray areas — occupied spaces — are not off the table, either.

City of Pontiac Blue-shaded areas show where data centers could go around the city once the moratorium is lifted.

"What if a corporation wanted to buy out the space? Well, they can now put a data center as long as it's within that gray area," Goodman said.

That includes areas along Baldwin and Kennett, not far from existing residential neighborhoods.

Pontiac resident James Cox said he does not want data centers near his community and worries about the impact on his energy bill.

"I don't like them. They don't need to be around here," Cox said. "And people on a fixed income can't really afford it," Cox said.

While there are no known plans to build a data center in Pontiac, Goodman said the city aims to have an ordinance in place that addresses residents' concerns about water and air quality, utilities, and quality of life — including noise.

"From making sure that utilities that the data centers are purchased and installed by them and not draining from the community. Not having diesel back up generators because the fumes would be detrimental to people's health," Goodman said. "

When asked what he hopes to achieve before January, Goodman said his goal is clear.

"To have a functioning ordinance that takes into account our community's wants, needs and desires," Goodman said.

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