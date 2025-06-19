Popular Taylor bar Big League Brews faces temporary closure after shooting incident

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A popular bar in Taylor may temporarily close after a man was shot outside the business on Sunday.

Big League Brews on Ecorse Road has received a suspension notice following the shooting of a 27-year-old man around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Taylor police allege a 17-year-old, accompanied by two others, fired the shots. The suspects were not patrons of the bar, according to authorities.

"They walked in the bar, through the bar a couple times and just were engaging this gentleman in the parking lot. He was robbed of his shoes by them," said Detective Lt. Frank Canning of the Taylor Police Department.

"It's hard to fathom that you have a teenager engaging in that behavior."

Two suspects have been arrested while police continue searching for the third.

According to police, incidents at Big League Brews have kept them busy. Since the start of 2022, Taylor police have received 163 calls for service at or near the establishment.

"We have responded there a significant amount of times both directly related to the bar and or the property of patrons," Canning said.

In October, one incident turned deadly when a man was stabbed outside the bar.

Taylor Mayor Tim Woolley, who issued the suspension letter, said the decision was difficult but necessary.

"There's a lot of in-betweens. And that's been the biggest problem, we're there a lot," Woolley said.

While the mayor did not specify how long the suspension would last, employees at the bar said it would be two months. Woolley confirmed the business has 10 days to appeal the decision.

Staff at Big League Brews expressed concern about the potential closure's impact on their livelihoods.

"I just had a baby seven weeks ago, and this is only my second day back," said Lexi Lee, who works at the bar.

Lee defended the establishment, noting they take safety measures including having security on hand.

"I don't think a business can be blamed for things that happen outside of the business. The incidents that happened don't represent who we are as people, employees and especially my boss Matt Taylor," Lee said.

Community reaction has been mixed. Some patrons expressed disappointment about the potential temporary closure.

"I've spent a lot of time there at Big League Brews, I've spent a lot of time there at night and I've never personally felt unsafe," said Edward Perdomo, who frequents Big League Brews.

However, some neighbors believe the timeout is warranted.

"We might have a little more safety, a little less stress. I mean, we never know what's going to happen over there," said Nancy Adams, a neighbor.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

