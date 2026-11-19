National bagel chain PopUp Bagels is set to open its first location in Michigan this winter.

PopUp Bagels will be located at 34400 Woodward Ave., just south of Maple, in Birmingham.

Founded in Westport, Connecticut, PopUp Bagels serves hot, fresh bagels that are whole with a "Grip, Rip and Dip" slogan.

The new location will be led by Kal Gullapali of Built Different Brands, which has eight different brands and dozens of locations.

PopUp said it's also working on a surprise Michigan-inspired flavor created for the debut.

An opening date hasn't been announced, but officials said it will open this winter with an official opening date coming soon.