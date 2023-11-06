Port Huron man's family demands justice in untimely death

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A makeshift memorial is growing on Michigan Avenue near Quay Street in Port Huron. Sadly, it's the spot where Josh Conant died on Saturday morning.

Mike Conant, Josh's father, told 7 Action News, “We’re seeking justice for my son Josh Conant, and he didn’t deserve this. He was the nicest kid. He loved life. He loved his friends. He was just an all-around good kid."

According to the Port Huron Police Department, there was a fight inside a bar and that altercation spilled outside. David Hartt, a witness and friend of 26-year-old Josh Conant, said bouncers brought Josh Conant outside and held him on the ground.

Hartt said Josh Conant’s only involvement was trying to keep the peace.

“I don’t know. I’ve heard conflicting things. That Josh was in the bar sticking up for somebody, a girl who was being harassed by a gentleman," Mike Conant said.

In a statement to 7 Action News, Port Huron police said when they arrived, they "helped secure" Josh Conant, who was already being held down by bar security and “immediately recognized he was unresponsive," and CPR was performed. Sadly, Josh Conant died.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation.

Josh Conant’s family and friends are demanding justice, the truth and want to know how this could happen.

“The way they handcuffed him. Ya know, the officer I guess let the bouncer do CPR," Mike Conant said.

Brandon Craven, a friend of Josh Conant, said he bounced at Roche Bar for several years.

“This situation was not handled correctly. This was excessive force and the staff of the bar should already know that you’re not supposed to engage in conflict outside of the bar,” Craven said.

He added, "Their authority stops at the door. That’s it.”

Mike Conant said, “Even if he was in an altercation in the bar, the bouncers have no right to follow him outside the bar.”

7 Action News called a number listed for the owner from online state business records but have not heard back.

The Port Huron city manager told 7 Action News an officer is on leave, which is standard procedure.

State police said the investigation could take weeks or even months to complete.