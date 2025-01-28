Port Huron police investigating after homicide & car fire happen on same street overnight

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person is dead after being shot multiple times early Tuesday morning in Port Huron, police tell us.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Vanness Street. There, officers found the body of a 35-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

About 20 minutes prior to responding to that shooting, officers responded to a vehicle fire in the 3000 block of Vanness. The city's fire department was able to out out that fire.

The city's Major Crimes Unit and Detective Bureau are investigating both incidents. Investigators say that the fire may have been the result of fire, and police are working to determine if the vehicle fire and the homicide are connected.

Anyone with more information on these incidents, you can contact Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984-8415, the Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (810) 984-5383, or submit an anonymous tip by calling (810)987-6688. You can also submit an anonymous tip at this link or text officers on the Port Huron PD app.