MACOMB CO., Mich. (WXYZ) — Starting today, the Road Commission of Macomb County will begin resurfacing Mound Road from I-696 to 8 Mile Road.

Watch Brittany's report below

Portion of Mound Road in Macomb County set to close today for resurfacing work

This is a different resurfacing project than the one that happened a few years ago on Mound, north of I-696, and drivers say the stretch getting work this time is long overdue.

It's part of a $24 million pavement preservation project, as 63 total roadways will see some of the resurfacing work, along with some concrete patching and crack sealing. Back in 2020, the Road Commission did similar work on Mound Road from 17 Mile to Hall Road. The work starting today will reduce Mound Road, between 8 Mile and 696, to one lane of traffic, and the southbound ramp onto 696 will also be cut down to one lane.

When talking with drivers about it, they said the traffic isn't going to be fun, especially right here in front of the Warren Assembly Plant, but they are hoping for a smoother ride once the work is done.

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"You have to do it. It’s been so bad here, so I think people are just going to have to put up with it, and you’ll go do what you have to do," said Georgie Colton. "It's long overdue."

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"I’d say between 8 and 10 Mile...it's pretty bad," said Maruf Ahmed. "I hope they take care of it."

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"10 Mile south, they really need help, the potholes are terrible, I just got a new set of tires," said Virginia Williams. "It’s going to be hectic. It’s going to be hectic. I’m glad I won’t be in it because I leave early mornings. So the traffic is going to be, oh, it’s going to be terrible. Chrysler, the post office, all these other companies. It’s going to be hectic."

This work is expected to last 30 days, weather pending. This work may also not be the last time you see construction on this stretch. The Road Commission said this work is to hold drivers over until federal funding can pay for a complete reconstruction. During this work, access to businesses and properties will be maintained.