103-year-old Rosie the Riveter to be honored with bronze statue at Royal Oak memorial

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Frances Mauro Masters has lived through the Great Depression, World War II, and more than a century of American history. Now, at 103 years old, her contributions as an original Rosie the Riveter will be immortalized in bronze at Memorial Park in Royal Oak.

The statue will be unveiled this Veterans Day, honoring Masters' work during World War II at a bomber plant in Ypsilanti, where she helped build B-24 bombers for the war effort.

"We just came out of the depression, and we all had to work," Masters said. "Since my brothers were in the army, the next person to help my family was me."

Masters worked at the plant not just for the paycheck, but out of patriotic duty.

"I worked at the plant to make money, plus it was an honor to help with the war effort," Masters said.

Despite her advanced age, Masters still remembers those wartime days vividly. She recalls her daily commute to the factory, taking the streetcar and bus in the early morning hours to get to work.

"I sorta do, few things I forget, but yeah, most of all I do remember going early in the morning, taking the streetcar plus the bus," Masters said.

The bronze statue will depict Masters working on the factory line, riveting panels for B-24 bombers. She used various tools during her time at the plant, including presses, small riveters, and power guns that hung from the ceiling for larger aircraft components.

"I used a press, I used a small riveter, plus on the bigger part of the plane, I used a power gun, it came from the ceiling," Masters said.

John Maten, president of the WWII Legacy Memorial, said Masters was chosen because she perfectly represents Michigan's contributions to the war effort.

"We wanted to make sure it represents Michigan's contributions to World War 2, not only the warfront but also the homefront," Maten said. "She told us about the plant, seeing the President go through with Henry Ford."

Before her factory work, Masters was a performer who took the stage at Detroit's historic Fox Theatre when she was just 9 years old as an acrobat.

When asked about her secret to longevity, Masters offered some lighthearted advice.

"I eat a lot of vegetables, I kid, and I say I use a lot of olive oil," Masters said.

For Masters, being honored with the statue represents recognition not just for herself, but for all the women who stepped up during the war.

"Oh, it's a privilege not only for me, but all the other Rosies," Masters said. "We were in the front, helping out besides the soldiers, so I'm really honored to be one."

