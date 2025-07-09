12-year-old cancer survivor delivers hundreds of Lego sets to hospital where he received treatment

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 12-year-old cancer survivor is making a difference at the same hospital where he and his family spent many long days and nights during his treatment.

Hudson Brown and his family delivered 385 Lego sets to Henry Ford St. John's Children's Hospital this year as part of their annual "Hudsy Strong" Lego drive, an initiative they started after Hudson's own experience with cancer.

At just 5 years old, doctors found a cancerous tumor in Hudson's brain. During his treatment, which included months of radiation and chemotherapy, Legos became more than just toys.

"It made me sit up and have something to do, and I think it'd be nice if other people had the same thing that I had," Hudson said.

Doctors noted that building with Legos helped keep Hudson's brain and fine motor skills sharp throughout his treatment.

“Trying to bring the joy of Legos to a child who’s going through a tough time and just to brighten their day," said his mom, Megan Brown.

This marks the fifth year the Brown family has made this special delivery to the hospital, with each year surpassing the last. Their donation has grown from 192 sets in 2021 to 385 sets this year.

"I was just excited to bring the Lego sets," Hudson said. "I just, like, when we come home from something, seeing a ton of boxes on our porch and then knowing that most of them are going to be Lego sets for the kids in the hospital."

Hudson's parents remember how meaningful these small gifts were during their own hospital stay.

"I remember what a weight was lifted off of us when we were able to hand him a set from a neighbor or a friend or a coworker and have him feel happy," his dad, Patrick Brown, said.

For the children receiving care at the hospital, Shay Jerzy, a child life specialist at the hospital, says these donations make a significant impact.

"Here in pediatrics, we do have a play room that is funded through all donor funds or gifting kind donations, so there's no hospital budget for the play items that we have, but we know we need to normalize the environment. Families like the Browns giving their generosity just guarantees that patients in the future will have the play items they need to start their coping journey while they're here in the hospital," Jerzy said.

The Brown family plans to continue their mission and hopes to break their record again next year.

"People have come out of the woodworks just to be kind and generous all over the place," Patrick Brown said.

